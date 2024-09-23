Texas jury clears most ‘Trump Train’ drivers in civil trial over 2020 Biden-Harris bus encounter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal jury in Texas has cleared a group of former President Donald Trump supporters and found one person liable in a civil trial over a so-called “Trump Train” that surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus in 2020. The verdict Monday follows a two-week trial in an Austin federal court. The encounter happened on a Texas highway days before the 2020 election. Among those on board was former Democratic lawmaker Wendy Davis of Texas. No criminal charges were filed against the six Trump supporters who were sued by Davis and two others aboard the bus.

