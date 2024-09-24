Almost all small businesses are using a software tool that is enabled by AI

NEW YORK (AP) — More small firms say they’re harnessing AI to help their businesses. In a survey by The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Teneo, nearly every small business — 98% — said they are utilizing a tool that is enabled by AI. Forty percent said they’re using generative AI tools like chatbots and image creation, nearly double from last year’s survey. Small business owners say finding the right AI tools helps them save on personnel costs and frees up time. But it’s important to find the tool that works for you, and human oversight is still key.

