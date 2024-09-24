Pennsylvania county must tell voters if it counted their mail-in ballot, court rules
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state appeals court is upholding a lower court’s finding that a Republican-controlled county in Pennsylvania violated state law when election workers refused to tell voters whether their mail-in ballot in April’s primary election would be counted. The case is one of several election-related lawsuits being litigated in Pennsylvania, a hotly contested presidential battleground state. Tuesday’s decision by a Commonwealth Court panel upheld a Washington County judge’s month-old order. The order requires county employees to notify any voter whose mail-in ballot is rejected because of an error so that the voter can challenge the decision. It also requires Washington County to allow those voters to vote by provisional ballot.