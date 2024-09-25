Alabama Jailer pleads guilty in case of incarcerated man who froze to death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Former corrections officer Joshua Conner Jones has pleaded guilty to criminal charges for his role in the death of a mentally ill incarcerated man in Alabama. The plea deal says Tony Mitchell died of hypothermia and sepsis after being incarcerated at Walker County Jail in 2023. One additional jailer has entered a plea deal related to Mitchell’s death. Three additional co-conspirators were included in Jones’ plea deal, indicating more charges might be forthcoming. An attorney representing Mitchell’s family in the civil litigation told the Associated Press in August that “the family is shocked to see in writing what they knew happened to Tony Mitchell.”

