Attacks between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah raise fears of a wider Mideast war with Iran proxies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Cross-border attacks between Israel and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah have reignited concerns that the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip could break out into a regional conflict, nearly a year after it began. That wider war could draw in Iran, and other regional militias that it has armed for decades could play a role in any attack. They include Hezbollah, the Houthi rebels of Yemen, Shiite militias in Iraq and others. Those relationships are managed by Iran’s powerful paramilitary organization, the Revolutionary Guard. Iran relies on those proxy forces as international sanctions on it, including over its nuclear program, have kept it from receiving advanced weaponry.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.