Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prove he’s matured, still has something left

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt is ready to step on the field again for the Kansas City Chiefs, six years after he was released when a video surfaced showing the running back kicking a woman in a hotel hallway. The 29-year-old running back was signed last week when the Chiefs put Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve with a knee injury. Hunt had become a star with Kansas City when that controversy erupted in November 2018. He spent five years with the Browns but had not signed with another team after last season so that he could undergo surgery for a sports hernia. The Chiefs expect him to play Sunday when they face the Chargers in Los Angeles.

