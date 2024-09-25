New York court is set to hear Donald Trump’s appeal of his $489 million civil fraud verdict

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court is set to hear arguments in former President Donald Trump’s fight to overturn a civil fraud judgment that could cost him close to half a billion dollars. Arguments are scheduled for noon Thursday in the state’s intermediate appellate court. Trump is asking the court to nullify a judge’s findings that he deceived banks, insurers and others for years by lying about his wealth on paperwork used to make deals and secure loans. Lawyers for the ex-president and current Republican nominee contend that Judge Arthur Engoron’s verdict was “egregious” and should be reversed. Lawyers for New York Attorney General Letitia James say the verdict was backed by “overwhelming evidence.”

