Russian parliament passes first reading of an adoption ban for countries allowing gender transition

MOSCOW (AP) — The lower house of Russia’s parliament has given overwhelming approval to the first reading of a proposed law to prohibit the adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries where gender transitioning is legal. The measure needs to pass two more readings in the Duma before being sent to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin. It follows a series of other laws and rulings that clamp down on sexual minorities. Putin and other top officials in recent years have increasingly called for observing so-called “traditional values” as a counter to Western liberalism characterized as degenerate. Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the bill is aimed at “protecting childhood and traditional values.”

