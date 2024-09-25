Senate approves criminal contempt resolution against Steward Health Care CEO

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has approved a resolution intended to hold Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre in criminal contempt for failing to testify before a Senate panel. The senate approved the measure Wednesday by unanimous consent. Members of a Senate committee looking into Steward Health Care’s bankruptcy adopted the resolution last week after de la Torre refused to attend a committee hearing despite being issued a subpoena. The resolution was sent to the full Senate for consideration. An attorney for de la Torre said last week that the committee’s request to have him testify would violate his Fifth Amendment rights.

