Top Muslim-voter organization endorses Harris as Middle East conflict escalates

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — One of the nation’s largest Muslim voter-mobilization groups is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid. The Muslim-advocacy group Emgage Action made the announcement Wednesday in a statement first provided to The Associated Press. The group said it recognizes “the responsibility to defeat” Donald Trump in November. Emgage Action operates in eight states including the key battlegrounds of Michigan and Pennsylvania. The organization will focus its voter outreach efforts on supporting Harris, in addition to down-ballot candidates. The endorsement follows months of tension between Arab American and Muslim groups and Democratic leaders over the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

