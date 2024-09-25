Wisconsin mayor carts away absentee ballot drop box, says he did nothing wrong

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The mayor of a central Wisconsin city who ran for office on his opposition to absentee ballot drop boxes says he did nothing wrong when he removed a drop box outside City Hall. Wausau Mayor Doug Diny put on work gloves, donned a hard hat and used a dolly to cart away a drop box. Diny posed for a picture Sunday to memorialize his removal of the city’s lone drop box. The move sparked a protest in the city Tuesday night and anger among drop box advocates. It is the latest example in swing state Wisconsin of the fight over whether communities will allow absentee ballot drop boxes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.