Biden signs temporary funding bill that avoids a shutdown before the election

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a temporary government spending bill that keeps agencies operating into December, after Congress punted key spending decisions until after the November election. The bill generally funds agencies at current levels through Dec. 20, setting up the prospect of a government shutdown fight just before the holiday season. Lawmakers did agree to add $231 million to bolster the Secret Service after the two assassination attempts against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Money was also added to aid with the presidential transition. The temporary measure was needed because Congress is nowhere close to completing work on the dozen annual appropriations bills that fund much of the federal government.

