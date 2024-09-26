California governor signs law increasing penalty for soliciting minors to a felony

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The penalty for soliciting and buying sex from minors under 16 will be raised to a felony under a new California law signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Under current laws, soliciting a minor for sex is a misdemeanor offense. The new law signed Thursday makes it a felony if the victims were under 16. Prosecutors could also charge repeat offenders with a felony if the victims were at least 16 years old. The bill received bipartisan support from the Legislature. Supporters said the new law will protect more children and make it easier to go after criminals.

