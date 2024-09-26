Ex-‘Apprentice’ candidates dump nearly entire stake in owner of Trump’s Truth Social platform

A Florida firm that had a 5.5% stake in Trump Media & Technology Group has disposed of most of their holdings in the company, which owns former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform. United Atlantic Ventures LLC, which owned around 7.53 million shares of common stock in TMTG, now owns only 100, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. Fort Lauderdale-based UAV is owned by Andrew Litinsky and Wesley Moss, former contestants on Trump’s TV show, “The Apprentice” who also helped facilitate a merger that took Trump Media public in March. TMTG’s share price hit a high of $79.38 on its first day of trading. It closed Thursday at $13.98 per share.

