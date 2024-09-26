Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they’re easily modified, report says

BALTIMORE (AP) — A new report from the anti-violence group Everytown for Gun Safety says Glock pistols are a popular choice for people committing gun violence and other crimes. That’s partly because they can be easily converted into automatic weapons using a small device often called a Glock switch. Authorities say they believe the devices were used in a mass shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, last weekend. The report calls on weapons manufacturers to take responsibility for their products and do more to prevent violence. It was released this week ahead of a conference Thursday in Baltimore hosted by Mayors Against Illegal Guns.

