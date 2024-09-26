How to watch the vice presidential debate between Walz and Vance

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance of Ohio are meeting Tuesday for their first and only scheduled vice presidential debate. Walz, who is Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, and Vance, who is on the Republican ticket with former President Donald Trump, will make the case for their respective candidates five weeks before Election Day. They have been crisscrossing the country to introduce themselves to voters, paying special attention to the handful of battleground states that will determine the winner. The 90-minute debate will be hosted by CBS News and moderated by Norah O’Donnell of “CBS Evening News” and Margaret Brennan of “Face the Nation.”

