Israeli offensive in Lebanon rekindles Democratic tension in Michigan

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Members of Michigan’s large Lebanese American community showed up at a rally in metro Detroit to show their support of Lebanon as the conflict in the Middle East escalates. The event was organized by prominent community leaders who expressed their dissatisfaction with Democratic leaders regarding their handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Michigan’s Arab American community is expected to hold an outsized influence in the November presidential election due to their high concentration in the swing state. Vice President Kamala Harris had seemingly made strides in the community in recent months but some leaders say that goodwill is gone. The close ties to the overseas conflict fueled raw emotions at Wednesday’s rally, which drew well over a thousand attendees.

