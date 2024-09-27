Loewe puts on spring explosion of flowers and form at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — Loewe’s latest collection dazzled at Paris Fashion Week Friday, presenting an explosion of flowers and form that showcased designer onathan Anderson’s innovative spirit. A striking white gown adorned with vibrant floral prints captured the collection’s dynamic essence, while whimsical designs like a surreal giant hoop skirt added an eccentric flair. Meanwhile, Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry unveiled a collection blending high fashion with refreshing accessibility. This season featured less of the Surrealism associated with the fashion house, but retained a sense of whimsy through bold silhouettes and playful designs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.