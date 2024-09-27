Myanmar’s opposition rejects a military appeal for talks on a political solution to armed conflict

BANGKOK (AP) — The main group coordinating opposition to military rule in Myanmar has rejected a surprise offer from the ruling generals to hold talks on a political solution to the country’s nationwide armed conflict. A spokesperson for the opposition’s shadow National Unity Government says a joint statement issued earlier this year by opposition groups has already paved the way for a negotiated political solution. The military’s new “Offer to resolve political issues in political means” dated Thursday was its most direct proposal for peace talks since it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. It calls on its opponents to resolve the current conflict through political means and give up armed struggle.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.