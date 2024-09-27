What to stream: Coldplay, an unhinged Charlie Puth, ‘Salem’s Lot,’ Sarah Paulson and NHL 25

Coldplay’s 10th studio album, Charlie Puth starring as himself in Roku’s mockumentary series “The Charlie Puth Show” and EA Sports’ NHL 25 are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. Sarah Paulson plays a mother in fear of a sinister presence in “Hold Your Breath” and NBC’s hit series “Found” starring Shanola Hampton returns. Plus, a new adaptation of Stephen King’s “Salem’s Lot” lands on Max, the American Music Awards are celebrating their 50th anniversary, and Finneas steps away from his principal collaborator and sister Billie Eilish for his sophomore solo album.

