Tips for shopping for Medicare Advantage plans
AP Health Writer
Shopping season for Medicare coverage is about to begin and with it comes the annual onslaught of TV ads and choices to consider. People eligible for the federal government’s Medicare program will have from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 to sign up for Medicare Advantage plans, which are privately run versions of the program. They also can add a prescription drug plan to traditional Medicare coverage. Insurance experts say shoppers should give themselves time to settle on a plan and consider more than just the premium or cost of coverage.