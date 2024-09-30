Biden administration doubles down on tough asylum restrictions at border

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is making asylum restrictions at the southern border even tougher. The changes come in the middle of an election campaign where border security is a key concern, and the administration is increasingly eager to show voters it’s taking a hard stance. The rules announced Monday toughen restrictions imposed in June and will bar migrants from being granted asylum when U.S. officials deem that the southern border is overwhelmed. Immigration advocates already had harshly criticized the previous restrictions, saying the administration was slashing away at vital protections for people fleeing persecution. The new restrictions go into effect Tuesday.

