Biden says Olympians represented ‘the very best of America’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Declaring the U.S. the “greatest sports nation in the history of the world,” President Joe Biden welcomed U.S. Olympians and Paralympians at the White House on Monday to recognize their achievement in this summer’s games in Paris.“Thank you for representing the very best of America,” Biden said on the South Lawn, hailing the athletes for setting the example for young people across the country. “They see you and they begin to believe in themselves,” he said.Biden quipped that his staff were watching Team USA at the Olympics when he was trying to receive national security briefings, adding, “In fairness, I had the TV on in the Oval Office as well.”

