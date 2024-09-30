Cutting food waste would lower emissions, but so far only one state has done it

A study out in Science this month finds that states’ attempts to cut the amount of food waste going into landfills are rarely succeeding. The study found that only one out of the first five states with food waste laws — Massachusetts — has seen its law work. The findings matter because food waste is a major contributor to planet-warming methane emissions. The researchers say Massachusetts’ law worked because the state has the most extensive composting network in the country, keeps the rules simple and has the highest fines for non-compliance. Experts say the fines might be the most important ingredient for a successful food waste ban.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.