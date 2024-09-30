Jimmy Carter and hometown of Plains celebrate the 39th president’s 100th birthday

ATLANTA (AP) — Former president Jimmy Carter celebrates his 100th birthday Tuesday. It is the first time an American president has lived a full century and marks a milestone in a life that took the son of a Depression-era farmer to the White House and across the world as an advocate for democracy. The Democrat served as president from 1977 to 1981 and then worked for more than four decades leading The Carter Center, a non-governmental organization he and wife Rosalynn co-founded in 1982. Rosalynn Carter died last year at age 96. The former president has been in home hospice care for 19 months in Plains, Georgia, where he was born on Oct. 1, 1924.

