Water samples tested after Maine firefighting foam spill, below guidelines for dangerous chemicals

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Maine environmental officials say all water samples analyzed so far after the state’s largest recorded accidental spill of firefighting foam are below its guidelines for potentially dangerous chemicals. A fire suppression system at a hangar at Brunswick Executive Airport discharged more than 1,400 gallons of the foam concentrate mixed with 50,000 gallons of water at the former Navy base Aug. 19. The discharge triggered an investigation and led to a warning from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to limit consumption of freshwater fish from nearby bodies of water. Authorities said last week that property owners have been contacted to discuss testing results.

