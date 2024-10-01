Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child. Buckingham Palace says 36-year-old Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child together in early spring. The palace said King Charles III has been informed “and both families are delighted with the news.” Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York. She is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. She married millionaire property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a private wedding ceremony in Windsor. The couple’s daughter Sienna was born in September 2021.

