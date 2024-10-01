Frank Fritz of the reality TV Show ‘American Pickers’ dies at 60

Frank Fritz of the reality TV show “American Pickers” has died. On the History Channel program, Fritz drove around the U.S. looking for antiques and collectibles to buy and resell. His longtime friend Annette Oberlander said he died Monday night at a hospice facility in Iowa. She said he was 60. She said she was at his bedside, as was his co-star, Mike Wolfe. Oberlander said Fritz had a stroke in 2022 and never fully recovered. A celebration of life will likely be held in the spring. It will include a motorcycle run. Oberlander called Fritz a “fierce friend.”

