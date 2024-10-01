Salman Rushdie, Percival Everett and Miranda July are National Book Award finalists

NEW YORK (AP) — Salman Rushdie’s memoir about his near-fatal stabbing, “Knife,” and Percival Everett’s revisionist historical novel, “James,” are among the finalists for the 75th annual National Book Awards. Others nominated include author-filmmaker Miranda July for her explicit novel on middle age, “All Fours,” and the celebrated Canadian poet Anne Carson for “Wrong Norma.” On Tuesday, the National Book Foundation announced finalists in fiction, nonfiction, young people’s literature, poetry and books in translation. Judges in each category pared long lists of 10 unveiled last month to five final selections. Winners will be announced during a Nov. 20 dinner ceremony in Manhattan.

