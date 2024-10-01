Swiss glaciers are receding again after 2 punishing years and despite a good start to 2024

GENEVA (AP) — Experts say the volume of Switzerland’s glaciers shrank again this summer and compounded the negative impact of climate change after a devastating two-year run that depleted the ice by more than 10%. The cryosphere observation team at the Swiss Academy of Sciences reports that high temperatures in July and August and a sprinkling heat-absorbing dust from the Sahara on the Alps led to a loss of 2.5% of Swiss glacier volume this year. The shrinkage came despite “extremely favorable” conditions through June, the academy said.

