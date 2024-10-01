Wisconsin Democrats, Republicans pick new presidential electors following 2020 fake electors debacle

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats and Republicans in Wisconsin have selected their 2024 presidential electors. Each party’s legislative caucus and legislative candidates met in the state Capitol on Tuesday morning to select the people who will represent voters in the presidential election. The winner of the popular vote in each state determines which party’s electors are sent to the Electoral College, which meets after the election in December to certify the outcome. Ten Wisconsin Republicans posed as fake electors for former President Donald Trump in 2020 and filed paperwork falsely saying he had won the battleground state. They have since agreed not to serve as electors in any election involving Trump as part of a legal settlement.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.