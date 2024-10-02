Edmunds: The most reliable used vehicles under $15,000

When you’re shopping for a used car, truck or SUV on a tight budget, reliability is critical because you don’t have much money to spend on repairs. It’s important to get a vehicle history report and carefully inspect the vehicle for evidence of indifferent maintenance or owner abuse. But it also helps to pick a make and model with a reputation for reliability backed by favorable owner reviews. Edmunds’ experts recommend five used vehicles that offer both, making them a good bet as reliable vehicles that are available for less than $15,000.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.