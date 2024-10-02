Five Chinese nationals charged with covering up midnight visit to Michigan military site

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. authorities have charged five Chinese nationals with lying and trying to cover their tracks. It comes more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military site where thousands of people had gathered for drills. The five were University of Michigan students at the time. They are not charged for what happened at Camp Grayling in August 2023. Rather, they are accused of misleading investigators about the trip and conspiring to clear their phones of photos. They are not in custody.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.