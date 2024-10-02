Following freebies row, UK’s Starmer pays back $8,000 worth of gifts

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it is “right” that he paid back more than 6,000 pounds worth of gifts and hospitality. Starmer, who became prime minister in July, has faced criticism for the scale of the donations that he received while leader of the opposition against the former Conservative government. Though the donations were legal, the row has dented Starmer’s popularity ratings. Officials at his 10 Downing Street offices said Wednesday that Starmer has covered the cost of six Taylor Swift tickets at London’s Wembley Stadium, four to a horse racing event and a clothing rental agreement with a high-end designer favored by his wife.

