Lebanese emergency services are overwhelmed and need better gear to save lives in wartime

BEIRUT (AP) — The civil defense forces of one of the world’s most war-torn nations are shocked at the destruction underway in Lebanon. What pains them more than anything may be their inability to help further. Firetrucks and ambulances haven’t been replaced in years. Rescue tools and equipment are in short supply. Teams have to buy their uniforms out of pocket. An economic crisis that began in 2019 and a massive 2020 port explosion have left Lebanon struggling to provide basic services such as electricity and medical care. Political divisions have left the country of 6 million without a president or a functioning government for more than two years, deepening a national sense of abandonment reaching down to the men the citizens depend on in emergencies.

