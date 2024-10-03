Dozens of migrants still missing off Djibouti’s coast after smugglers forced them out of boats

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Rescuers are searching for dozens of migrants from Africa still missing after smugglers apparently forced them out of two boats in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti earlier this week. At least 48 people were earlier reported to have drowned. The boats had departed from Yemen — across the Red Sea on the Arabian Peninsula — carrying 310 people. Djibouti’s coast guard said the tragedy struck off a beach in the East African nation’s northwestern region of Khor Angar. The coast guard said the search on Thursday was focusing on on deep-sea areas and nearby beaches. It said 115 survivors had been rescued.

