Ex-Houston officer rushed away in an ambulance during sentencing at double-murder trial

HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid is on hold after he suffered a medical emergency in a courtroom. A prosecutor was in the middle of addressing jurors on Thursday during closing arguments in the punishment phase of Gerald Goines’ trial when the ex-officer could be heard breathing heavily. Goines was later seen being loaded onto an ambulance outside the courthouse. His condition is not immediately known. A judge told jurors closing arguments could resume Friday or Monday. Goines is facing up to life in prison for deaths of the couple.

