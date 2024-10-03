In time for Oct. 7 anniversary, a new film documents Hamas’ attack on Israel music festival

NEW YORK (AP) — A new documentary captures the horror of the Hamas attack on a music festival in Israel, in time for the first anniversary of the event. It’s a harrowing experience, but also a political hot potato, according to its distributor. It is available on Paramount+ and Showtime in the United States. With the ensuing war in Gaza, those involved with the film have had difficulties getting exposure for the film, particularly in festivals and on streaming services. The immersive film is difficult to watch, and an example of how the availability of cameras everywhere make it possible to document tragic events in ways that were once difficult.

