On the road: Plenty of NBA teams mixing the grind of training camp with resort life

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers were hitting golf balls into a lake and some people couldn’t figure out why. Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat played dominoes in the Bahamas until the wee hours of the morning. The Golden State Warriors sprawled out on a Hawaiian lawn for some morning yoga. No, NBA training camps are not all about basketball. It can seem like the first few days of the season have a vacation feel to them. Hard work in the gym is happening, of course, but teams obviously are seeing value in bonding and experiences off the court as well.

