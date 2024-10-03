South Africa’s top court will decide if impeachment proceedings against the president can be revived

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s Constitutional Court says it will hear a case next month brought by two opposition parties to revive impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The court made the announcement on Thursday. The two opposition parties want Ramaphosa impeached over a scandal involving more than $500,000 in cash that was hidden in a couch at his ranch and stolen in 2020. Ramaphosa avoided an impeachment vote in 2022 when his African National Congress party used its majority in Parliament to block a motion after an independent report raised questions over the money and recommended there be a full investigation. The two opposition parties filed papers with the country’s highest court arguing Parliament didn’t properly hold Ramaphosa to account.

