College sports ‘fraternity’ jumping in to help athletes from schools impacted by Hurricane Helene

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The UNC Asheville soccer and volleyball teams are calling UNC Charlotte home, its athletes living in two overflow dormitories and eating meals at the state’s sister school. Asheville’s tennis teams will be living and practicing at High Point University and its swim teams will temporarily reside at Gardner-Webb University. Its golf teams will be headed to Wofford College next week. The impact of Hurricane Helene has prompted schools like Asheville to lean on the help of other college institutions to help navigate the impact of Hurricane Helene.

