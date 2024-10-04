Google says it will stop linking to New Zealand news if a law passes forcing it to pay for content

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Google says it will stop linking to New Zealand news content and will reverse its support of local media outlets if the government passes a law forcing tech companies to pay for articles displayed on their platforms. Friday’s vow to sever Google traffic to New Zealand news sites echoes strategies the firm deployed when Australia and Canada prepared to enact similar laws in recent years. It follows a surprise announcement by New Zealand’s government in July that lawmakers would advance a bill forcing tech platforms to strike deals for sharing revenue generated from news content with media outlets.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.