Supreme Court will weigh Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit against U.S. gun makers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether to block a $10 billion lawsuit Mexico filed against leading U.S. gun manufacturers over allegations their commercial practices have helped caused much bloodshed there. The gun makers asked the justices to undo an appeals court ruling that allowed the lawsuit to go forward despite broad legal protections for the firearm industry. A federal judge has since tossed out the bulk of the lawsuit on other legal grounds, but Mexico could appeal that dismissal. The defendants include big-name manufacturers such as Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Colt and Glock.

