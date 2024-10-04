Thousands of Jewish pilgrims come to Ukraine for Rosh Hashana despite official warnings

UMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of pilgrims have joined an annual gathering to mark the Jewish new year in the central Ukrainian town of Uman, despite the war against Russia. Uman is transformed for the celebration of Rosh Hashana. The streets are plastered with signs in Hebrew for the pilgrims who come to pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman, the great-grandson of the founder of Hasidic movement. Despite Ukrainian and Israeli diplomats warning of the security threat, officials told The Associated Press that 35,000 pilgrims made the journey to Uman this year, the same as in earlier years.

