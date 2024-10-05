For small cities across Alabama with Haitian populations, Springfield is a cautionary tale

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (AP) — Many small Alabama cities have been beset by the same polarizing debate that thrust Springfield, Ohio, into the spotlight after former president Donald Trump promoted debunked misinformation about Haitian migrants. But amid this mounting tension, a bipartisan group of Alabama residents are working to help integrate the state’s Haitian population. Trump supporter Gerilynn Hanson of Albertville had had concerns about how migration was affecting the city. But now she has formed a nonprofit with Haitian community leaders to offer more stable housing and English language classes to meet the growing demand. She hopes to counteract any animosity before it can take hold of Albertville like it has Springfield.

