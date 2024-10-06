Top US trade official sees progress in helping workers. Voters will decide if her approach continues

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. trade representative, Katherine Tai is legally required to avoid discussing this year’s presidential election. But her ideas about fair trade are on the ballot in November. Voters are essentially being asked to decide whether it’s best to continue pursuing worker protections in trade talks, as Tai has done on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration. Or should the United States jack up taxes on almost everything it imports as Donald Trump has pledged to do? Tai tells the Associated Press in an interview that she’s making progress on getting the U.S. and its trade partners to focus more on workers’ rights.

