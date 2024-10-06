US court to review civil rights lawsuit alleging environmental racism in a Louisiana parish

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is set to hear arguments in a civil rights lawsuit alleging a south Louisiana parish engaged in racist land-use policies that placed polluting industries in majority-Black communities. The court is scheduled on Monday afternoon to review a lawsuit from environmental justice groups claiming St. James Parish encouraged industrial facilities to be built in areas with majority-Black populations “while explicitly sparing White residents from the risk of environmental harm.” A federal judge had dismissed the lawsuit on procedural grounds in November 2023 but noted the claims “did not lack a basis in fact.”

