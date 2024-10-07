Guster, Avett Brothers and Florence Welch are helping bring alt-rock to the musical theater stage

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Miller, lead singer of alternative rock band Guster, has a new gig that even he’s a little surprised about: Musical theater songwriter. Miller is part of a growing trend of alt-rockers bringing a new sound to the space carved out by giants like Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Avett Brothers are about to have “Swept Away” land on Broadway, Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch is working on a musical about “The Great Gatsby” and Jack Antonoff is scoring “Romeo & Juliet.” Radiohead’s Thom Yorke is laboring on a mashup of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and his band’s music.

