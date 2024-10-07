How AP Top 25 voters ranked the latest poll with Alabama’s loss and other upsets

Longtime Associated Press Top 25 voter Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle said this week’s ballot was the most difficult he’s had to fill out. Six unranked teams upset Top 25 teams. Texas returned to No. 1 after a week’s absence. The biggest questions were how far to drop Alabama for losing to Vanderbilt and what to do with Georgia. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs the week before. Alabama ended up dropping from No. 1 to No. 7 and Georgia remained No. 5.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.