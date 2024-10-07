Judge rules the FTC can proceed with antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, tosses out few state claims

A federal judge said the Federal Trade Commission can proceed with its landmark antitrust lawsuit against Amazon. But Judge John H. Chun also gave the company a small victory by tossing out a few claims made by states involved in the legal fight. The order, which was issued last week and unsealed on Monday, is a defeat for Amazon. The online retailer has tried for months to get the case tossed out in court. The FTC celebrated the ruling on Monday. Amazon, for its part, expressed confidence that it could prove its argument in court as the case proceeds. A trial in the case is slated to be held in October 2026

